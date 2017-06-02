Smashville Spelling Bee: Could you spell the names of the Nashville Predators?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With the Nashville Predators getting ready for game 3 tomorrow and the National Spelling Bee having just wrapped up, we decided to combine the two and see if Knoxville knows how to spell its new favorite team.

We started with what we thought were a few easy ones like captain Mike Fisher. However, some had trouble with his name. They had no problem spelling Craig Smith and Collin Wilson.

We then stepped it up a notch with our neighbors to the north. No one was able to properly spell P.K Subban or Frederick Gaudreau.

We turned up the heat with the Swedes and the Swiss. Participators in Market Square struggled with Viktor Arvidsson, Roman Josi, Calle Jarnkrok and Kevin Fiala.