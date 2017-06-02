Owners of 200-year-old farm in Knoxville still cleaning up after weekend storms

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – People on the Riverview Family Farm are still cleaning up areas of the 200 acre working cattle ranch. Strong winds on Saturday blow over hundred-year-old trees, bent metal fencing, and destroyed a hay barn on the property.

“None of us have ever seen this. We lose trees every now and then, but nothing like this. It wasn’t just limbs. It was massive trees that fell. It’s like the wind just followed Prater Lane all the way down and took everything in it’s path.” said Rachel Samulski, the seventh generation of her family to farm this land.

Samulski says this is the worst damage her family has ever seen on this property.

“The winds started blowing, the doors were slamming. So we exited. We left. By the time we got to the gate, there were already large trees across the exit. We couldn’t get out on Prater lane. We ended up parking the car in the barn for a couple hours.” said Samulski.

No one was injured, and weddings are continuing without any issues after nearly a week of volunteers, friends and family offering their help to clean up.

