Knoxville police look for driver in I-40 hit and run

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are looking for a driver they say left the scene of crash involving motorcyclists on Interstate 40 in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says just before 11 a.m. Friday morning, two motorcyclists were merging onto I-40 at the Strawberry Plains exist when a yellow truck, possibly a Chevy Avalanche, was driving past when a trailer became detached and hit the motorcycle.

Officers say the yellow truck drove off.The two people on the motorcycle were taken to UT Medical Center with what are described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the accident is being investigated as a hit and run. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (865) 215-7212.

