Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uphold Paris Climate Accords

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero gave her support to the Paris Climate Accords after President Trump’s announcement of the United States withdrawing from the agreement.

Rogero joins 83 other mayors across the country in supporting the agreement. The agreement was created on December 12, 2015, to adopt green energy sources, and decrease climate change emission and the rise of global temperatures.

Standing with #climatemayors & our continuing pledge to the tenets of the #ParisClimateAccords. Doing our part to fight #ClimateChange. — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) June 2, 2017

The Mayors National Climate Action Agenda says,

“We will intensify efforts to meet each of our cities’ current climate goals, push for new action to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, and work together to create a 21st century clean energy economy.”

Under the Obama administration, the country agreed to reduce emissions to 28 percent by 2025. The United States is the second-largest emitter of carbon, according to the Associated Press. The country joins Syria, Nicaragua and Russia in deciding to not be a part of the agreement.

Many have criticized President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement, including French President Emmanuel Macron. During a speech, the president stated “Make our planet great again” in reference to the U.S. president’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again. pic.twitter.com/IIWmLEtmxj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

The mayor of Pittsburgh went to Twitter to voice his disagreements with the president. During his speech at the White House, President Trump stated, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto stated, “Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world and will follow Paris Agreement.”

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

