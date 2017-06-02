Deputy injured during Claiborne Co. chase; suspect on the run

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff)

TAZEWELL (WATE) – A deputy was injured after a high-speed chase in Claiborne County Wednesday.

Investigators say deputies were chasing David Evans Jr., 31. Evans began shooting deputies from his black Kia Amanti four-door sedan.

A deputy was injured after wrecking his patrol vehicle during the chase. He was transported to the hospital and was released.

Investigators in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia are searching for Evans.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. His car’s tag is registered with Kentucky and is 715-RLM.

If you have any information on Evans contact 911 or 423-626-3385. Information will be kept confidential.

