(WATE) – Crayola announced in May a new crayon color.

The company stopped its production of “dandelion” crayons for the newest blue shade.

The blue pigment was discovered by Oregon State University when scientists were trying to find materials that could be used in electronics.

Fans can vote on the name of the new shade by visiting Crayola’s website. Ideas will be entered for a chance to win a $100 prize from the company. There will be a new winner every week.