Anderson County deputies look for runaway teen boy

POWELL (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a runaway teenage boy.

Deputies say Brandan Justin Holeton, 14, ran away from his home in the Powell area and has not returned.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Brandan Holeton is should call the Sheriff’s Communication Center at (865) 457-2414.

Holeton has run away from his home before. He was also reported missing in February of this year. He returned home a few days later.

