VIDEO: ETSU baseball player, bat boy share epic handshake



JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Baseball players are known for their handshakes, but players may have to step up their game after Eastern Tennessee State University’s Aaron Maher’s handshake.

Every time Maher scores a run, the junior lifts the bat boy into the air before catching him. The bat boy, who is head coach Tony Skole’s son, weighs about 200 pounds less than Maher.

Video of Maher’s handshake after the Southern Conference Championship became so it even made Twitter mentions over the weekend. The headline was “every time he scores a run, the bat boy gets his wings.”

Look who's trending on Twitter's 'Today's Moments' in the explore tab! #SoConBB⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JMPUC7s45M — Southern Conference (@SoConSports) May 30, 2017

The Buccaneers season came to and end Saturday, but Maher’s handshake must have made quite the impression. Maher was named to the SoCon Championship All-Tournament Team. He is expected to be back playing for ETSU next season and his handshake will live on.

Wait for it 😂 A post shared by espn (@espn) on May 27, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Photo of the Day: Aaron Maher of ETSU hugs Gehrig Skole, son of coach Tony Skole, after hitting a homer at SoCon championship (Tom Priddy) pic.twitter.com/yEzqm8h3Ca — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 28, 2017