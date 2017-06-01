VIDEO: ETSU baseball player, bat boy share epic handshake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Baseball players are known for their handshakes, but players may have to step up their game after Eastern Tennessee State University’s Aaron Maher’s handshake.
Every time Maher scores a run, the junior lifts the bat boy into the air before catching him. The bat boy, who is head coach Tony Skole’s son, weighs about 200 pounds less than Maher.
Video of Maher’s handshake after the Southern Conference Championship became so it even made Twitter mentions over the weekend. The headline was “every time he scores a run, the bat boy gets his wings.”
The Buccaneers season came to and end Saturday, but Maher’s handshake must have made quite the impression. Maher was named to the SoCon Championship All-Tournament Team. He is expected to be back playing for ETSU next season and his handshake will live on.