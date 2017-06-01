USA Cycling National Championships Course Map and Schedule

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Megan Guarnier winning the USPRO National Road championships in Winston-Salem, NC May 28, 2016 Guarnier was the only automatic selection to the US team based on her 3rd place finish at the World Championships in 2015. (Photo by Casey B. Gibson via AP Images)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Watch the best cyclists in the country compete in the highest level of competition in Downtown Knoxville.

The USA Cycling Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships are June 24-25. Both men’s and women’s national champions in both the road race and time trial will be crowned.

Time Trial Course Map

More: Printable map

Road Race Course Map

More: Printable map

Full Schedule

Saturday, June 24

  • 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Knoxville Cycling Expo, East Jackson Avenue – Old City
  • 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. VIP Hospitality
  • 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Pedal for the Red – Cyclists will have an exclusive opportunity to ride on closed roads, the USA Cycling Professional Championships Time Trial Course for two hours.
  • 9:30 a.m.  – 10:00 a.m. – Pro Pre-Ride
  • 10:01 -a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Time Trial – Amateur Riders (15.4 km)
  • 11:00 a.m. – Time Trial – Pro Women (23.1 km)
  • 2:00 p.m. – Time Trial – Pro Men (30.8 km)
  • 4:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony, East Jackson Avenue – Old City

Sunday, June 25

  • 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Knoxville Cycling Expo, East Jackson Avenue – Old City
  • 10:30 – 4:00 p.m. – VIP Hospitality
  • 9:00 a.m. – Road Race – Pro Women (102 km), East Jackson Avenue – Old City
  • 1:15 p.m. – Road Race – Pro Men (179 km)
  • 6:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony, East Jackson Avenue – Old City

