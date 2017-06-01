USA Cycling National Championships Course Map and Schedule

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Watch the best cyclists in the country compete in the highest level of competition in Downtown Knoxville.
The USA Cycling Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships are June 24-25. Both men’s and women’s national champions in both the road race and time trial will be crowned.
Time Trial Course Map
More: Printable map
Road Race Course Map
More: Printable map
Full Schedule
Saturday, June 24
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Knoxville Cycling Expo, East Jackson Avenue – Old City
- 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. VIP Hospitality
- 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Pedal for the Red – Cyclists will have an exclusive opportunity to ride on closed roads, the USA Cycling Professional Championships Time Trial Course for two hours.
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Pro Pre-Ride
- 10:01 -a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Time Trial – Amateur Riders (15.4 km)
- 11:00 a.m. – Time Trial – Pro Women (23.1 km)
- 2:00 p.m. – Time Trial – Pro Men (30.8 km)
- 4:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony, East Jackson Avenue – Old City
Sunday, June 25
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Knoxville Cycling Expo, East Jackson Avenue – Old City
- 10:30 – 4:00 p.m. – VIP Hospitality
- 9:00 a.m. – Road Race – Pro Women (102 km), East Jackson Avenue – Old City
- 1:15 p.m. – Road Race – Pro Men (179 km)
- 6:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony, East Jackson Avenue – Old City