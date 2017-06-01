Speaker Paul Ryan’s Knoxville fundraiser draws supporters, protesters

Related Coverage House Speaker Paul Ryan to speak at private fundraiser in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s fundraiser event in Knoxville Thursday night drew both supporters and protesters.

The event was held at the Cherokee Country Club. Admission was $2,500 for couples or $10,000 for a one-on-one photo opportunity with the speaker. The proceeds went to Team Ryan, which supports Ryan’s campaign and those of other Republican Congressional candidates.

A group of more than 50 protesters greeted the U.S. Congressmen and state politicians who attended the event. The protesters were expressing opposition to the health care bill currently in Congress. Many said they were covered by the Affordable Care Act.

A spokesman for Speaker Ryan issued the following statement to WATE 6 On Your Side:

Paul Ryan was glad to be in Nashville and Knoxville today to talk about the Republican agenda to get our country back on track and keep our word to fix problems. Republicans are committed to solving problems like Obamacare, which has driven premiums up all across America. In Tennessee alone, premiums have gone up 176%. That is unacceptable and that is why Congressional Republicans and President Trump have stepped in to rescue our health care system from Obamacare’s collapse.

Ryan also met with Rep. Diane Black and supporters in Nashville prior to the Knoxville event.