Reward offered for information on missing Maryville woman

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading investigators to the whereabouts of a Maryville missing woman.

The sheriff’s office said Mary Ruth Walker, 69, was reported missing on May 9 by a neighbor. She has not been seen or heard from since May 4.

Deputies said Walker’s vehicle and belongings are still at her home on Butterfly Gap Loop in Maryville. Her friends and family say they fear the worst. Her loved ones say she’s disabled and it’s unlike her to travel without telling anyone.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 273-5001. The sheriff’s office also has a text-to-tip line.