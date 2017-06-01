Pilot Club of Lenoir City hosting wine, cheese, chocolate fundraiser

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – The Pilot Club of Lenoir City is working to raise funds so they can continue to serve their community.

Instead of the annual spring fashion show and luncheon, the group is hosting a reception and silent auction called “Wines and Cheese and Chocolates, Oh My!”

The event is Thursday, June 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Venue in Lenoir City, 7690 Creekwood Park Boulevard. It includes a variety of local wines and cheeses, as well as chocolate confection. The Pilot Club is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Winery and Sweetwater Valley Farm.

Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple and can be bought at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, from any Pilot Club member, or online.

All guests will receive a complimentary keepsake wine glass.

 

