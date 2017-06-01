New West Knoxville venue includes bowling, laser tag, restaurant, bar

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Main Event Entertainment is opening a new entertainment venue in West Knoxville.

Main Event said they will open their location at 9081 Kingston Pike soon. The location will include more than 100 virtual and interactive games, bowling, a multi-level laser tag arena, billiards, restaurant, and bar. It also has gravity ropes, rock climbing, mini golf, bocce ball, karaoke and a free-roam, multi-player virtual reality game, V Play reality.

The company is hiring. Those interested in applying can call (865) 351-5000. Visit their website for more information.

