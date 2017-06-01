New West Knoxville venue includes bowling, laser tag, restaurant, bar

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Main Event Entertainment)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Main Event Entertainment is opening a new entertainment venue in West Knoxville.

Main Event said they will open their location at 9081 Kingston Pike soon. The location will include more than 100 virtual and interactive games, bowling, a multi-level laser tag arena, billiards, restaurant, and bar. It also has gravity ropes, rock climbing, mini golf, bocce ball, karaoke and a free-roam, multi-player virtual reality game, V Play reality.

The company is hiring. Those interested in applying can call (865) 351-5000. Visit their website for more information.

PHOTOS: Main Event Entertainment


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s