National Doughnut Day is Friday: Where to get freebies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Friday is National Doughnut Day and several places are offering freebies in celebration.
- Dippin’ Donuts – Free regular size doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
- Duck Donuts – One free, made-to-order doughnut with any purchase. Receipts printed Friday will also have a coupon for a free half dozen doughnuts when you buy a half dozen.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – A free classic doughnut with purchase of a beverage at participating locations.
- Krispy Kreme – One free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
- Makers Donuts – One free doughnut of your choice from 7 a.m. to midnight.
- Status Dough – First 100 people get a free doughnut with purchase.