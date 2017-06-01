National Doughnut Day is Friday: Where to get freebies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Friday is National Doughnut Day and several places are offering freebies in celebration.

  • Dippin’ DonutsFree regular size doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
  • Duck Donuts – One free, made-to-order doughnut with any purchase. Receipts printed Friday will also have a coupon for a free half dozen doughnuts when you buy a half dozen.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts – A free classic doughnut with purchase of a beverage at participating locations.
  • Krispy Kreme – One free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
  • Makers Donuts One free doughnut of your choice from 7 a.m. to midnight.
  • Status Dough – First 100 people get a free doughnut with purchase.

