Knoxville man sentenced to 50 years for raping 9-year-old

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.

Jonathan Mitchell Cooper, 31, was convicted earlier this year on three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Prosecutors said starting in 2013, Cooper began to molest the child at their home in West Knoxville. They said the assaults happened around a dozen times over the next two years until the victim finally told what was happening to the victim’s mother.

The victim then told detectives what had been going on over the previous two years.

Prosecutors said at the sentencing hearing that Cooper abused a position of trust. He will not be eligible for parole and when he is released, he will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry and will be subject to community supervision for life.

