Knoxville Jamaican restaurant receives lowest health inspection grade



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A restaurant that serves Caribbean-style food received the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

The lowest scoring restaurant had a number of critical violations that the inspector observed. These are problems that could possibly lead to foodborne illness.

Bar Marley, 760 Stone Street – Grade: 77 New Grade: 87

Bar Marley scored a 77 during its initial inspection. A grade below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

Food temperatures were off. Rice and hot dogs weren’t kept cool enough. Forty-one degrees and below is the proper safe temperature.

The inspector also noted fruit flies in the kitchen area at Bar Marley. An unlabeled spray bottle was also found. At home, you may know the contents of cleaning solutions you keep under your sink, at restaurants spray bottles have to be labeled so there are no surprises.

When the inspector checked the men’s room, it was dirty and needed to be cleaned. Lots of other items needed to be cleaned up. The inspector writes the cutting board on which food, the soda machine and the microwave oven were dirty.

The inspector suggested that the entire staff at Bar Marley would benefit by taking the online food safety class.

Bar Marley was re-inspected. Their new grade is an 87.

Steak & Shake, 310 Wild Geese Road – Grade: 79

The next lowest grade is a 79 at the Steak and Shake. Again, that’s a passing score

The inspector watched a person at the dishwasher forgetting to wash his hands as he loaded dirty dishes then unloaded clean dishes.

Food slicers and choppers put away as being clean — were dirty with food debris on them. Also, when he checked the men’s room, the inspector writes it was “filthy.”

This Steak and Shake will be re-inspected soon.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

No need for any reinspections at the top scoring restaurants of the week.

Top scores of the week:

Noodles & Company, 11083 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Salsarita’s Cantina, 10919 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Mellow Mushroom – 635 Campbell Station Road – Grade: 100

The Fresh Market – 526 S. Gay Street – Grade: 100

Mooyah, 7301 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, 2052 Town Center Blvd. – Grade: 100

Frazoli’s, 9515 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Scott’s Deli, 4700 Asheville Highway- Grade: 100

Buddy BBQ, 4401 Chapman Highway – Grade: 100

Love that BBQ, 1901 Maryville Pike – Grade: 100

Azul Tequila Mexican, 11242 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Panera Bread, 113561 Parkside Drive – Grade: 99

If you notice a health violation mention the problem politely to the restaurant manager, if nothing is done call the health department in the county where you live.