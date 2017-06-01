Donation drive to help provide East Tennessee families with milk

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Dairy Farm families, Ingles and Q100.3 are partnering for the fourth annual Randy Davis Memorial Milk Drive on June 1-3.

Milk donations will be loaded onto Second Harvest Food Bank’s refrigerated trucks and distributed within Second Harvest’s 19 county service area. Milk is one of the items Second Harvest gets the most requests for from clients. They have a hard time filling that need because milk is rarely donated.

People can go to a participating Ingles during the drive, buy milk, and lad it onto the Second Harvest Truck. Donations can also be made online.

Dates and locations:

Thursday, June 1 from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Powell Ingles, 430 E Emory Road

Friday, June 2 from 3-7 p.m., at Lenoir City Ingles, 404 US-321 #1

Saturday, June 3 from 1:30-5:30 p.m., Farragut Ingles, 11847 Kingston Pike

Vols for Life Antone Davis and Jason Swain will be on-site to assist with the milk drive at the Ingles on Kingston Pike in Farragut.