Boy Scout troop hosting car show in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Car connoisseurs can show off their prize vehicles this weekend while giving back to a good cause. Boy Scout Troop 55 in Knoxville is hosting a car show in Fountain City.

The event will feature prizes for eight categories of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The event also includes food vendors, a silent auction and door prizes. All of the money from those will help the scouts continue working on their projects and go camping.

Car owners may start registering at 8 a.m. the day of the event. It is Saturday, June 3, at 8 a.m. at Virginia College, 5003 North Broadway. Admission is free.