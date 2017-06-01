Boy Scout troop hosting car show in Fountain City

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Boy Scout Troop 55)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Car connoisseurs can show off their prize vehicles this weekend while giving back to a good cause. Boy Scout Troop 55 in Knoxville is hosting a car show in Fountain City.

The event will feature prizes for eight categories of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The event also includes food vendors, a silent auction and door prizes. All of the money from those will help the scouts continue working on their projects and go camping.

Car owners may start registering at 8 a.m. the day of the event. It is Saturday, June 3, at 8 a.m. at Virginia College, 5003 North Broadway. Admission is free.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s