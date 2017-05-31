WATE 6 On Your Side Laura Halm to compete in ‘Skating with the Stars’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee celebrities will be taking the ice in June to raise money for children.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Laura Halm will be joining others in the “Skating with the Stars” competition for the Ice Chalet. Ice Chalet’s “Skate for Our Future” provides free lessons and mentors to children in underserved communities.

“The idea sparked when a family of foster children blessed our program in 2016,” says Larry LaBorde, owner of the Ice Chalet. “After seeing the impact that ice skating had on the lives of those children, discussions were started on how to offer such an opportunity to more children in need.”

Halm will be skating with LeBorde who toured with Holiday On Ice, which is now known as Disney On Ice. He is a United States Figure Skating Association gold medalist in ice dance.

“Skating with the Stars” will be June 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets starts at $65.