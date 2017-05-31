Thieves in Washington try to rob ATM, set cash on fire

EVERETT, Washington (WATE) – Thieves attempting to break into an ATM using a blow torch thwarted their own burglary after they accidentally set the cash on fire.

Firefighters were called to douse the flame, but the damage left a scorched hole below the ATM. Everett Police Department released surveillance video of the two suspects, identified as Eli Steen and Jason Kovar.Both are wanted on arson and burglary charges. They are also wanted for questioning on several commercial burglaries in the area.

Detectives say the damage is estimated at over $35,000 for the burnt cash, broken ATM and building repairs to the bank. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the thieves.