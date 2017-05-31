Synchronous firefly viewing in the Smokies starts

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A lucky few were chosen to view the synchronous fireflies in the Smoky Mountains.

Every year in late May and early June, hundreds of people pack into the Elkmont Campground to see the natural phenomenon.

For more than a decade, visitors have been able to get passes to see the show in person. Over 18,000 people applied to get one of the limited passes.

“It’s almost like going to a light show during Christmas,” said one attendee.

“It’s all about the experience and hanging out with friends,” said a visitor.

Attendees need a parking pass from the lottery in order to see the fireflies.

Shuttles start leaving the Sugarlands Visitor Center at 7 p.m. It costs $1 per person to ride the shuttle.