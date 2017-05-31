Synchronous firefly viewing in the Smokies starts

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A lucky few were chosen to view the synchronous fireflies in the Smoky Mountains.

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

Every year in late May and early June, hundreds of people pack into the Elkmont Campground to see the natural phenomenon.

For more than a decade, visitors have been able to get passes to see the show in person. Over 18,000 people applied to get one of the limited passes.

“It’s almost like going to a light show during Christmas,” said one attendee.

“It’s all about the experience and hanging out with friends,” said a visitor.

Attendees need a parking pass from the lottery in order to see the fireflies.

Shuttles start leaving the Sugarlands Visitor Center at 7 p.m. It costs $1 per person to ride the shuttle.

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

