Remote Area Medical to honor veterans, service members at Knoxville event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is hosting an event this weekend to honor U.S. veterans and service members, particularly those who served in the Korean conflict.

The event will be on Saturday, June 3, the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Downtown Island Airport, 2701 Spence Place in Knoxville. The event will spot light what RAM calls “Heroes of the Forgotten War,” those who served in Korea from 1950 to 1953.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature special remarks from Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and RAM founder Stan Brock. The Tennessee Wind Symphony will perform patriotic songs. The event will also feature RAM’s C-47/DC-3 that flew over Normandy on D-Day, and other events.

“While RAM’s work is not done on the fields of war, we recognize that without the sacrifices of those who volunteer for duty to uphold our nation’s highest ideals, we would not be able to carry out our mission to help those in need here at home and abroad,” said Brock.