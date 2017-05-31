New Report: Gatlinburg fires intensified lack of affordable housing

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A new study of Sevier County Housing needs found there has been a pent-up up demand for affordable housing for years, but the November fires exposed and intensified housing issues.

During the study, commissioned by Sevier County Economic Development, several employers express concerned about the ability to attract a quality workforce due in part to a lack of housing. The primary reasons for the lack of housing include lack of affordable apartments, high land values associated with the tourism market and lack of transportation.

Researchers found the lack of housing options has led to overcrowding in available rental units. Workers that live outside of Sevier County, but work in the county account for 43.9 percent of workers.

The study found many renters, particularly seasonal workers, are living in substandard conditions and many renters that would likely consider traditional rental housing units are living in substandard or overcrowded situations. Also, much of the workforce is working double shifts or working two jobs.

