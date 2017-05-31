National Senior Fitness Month: How to stay in shape at any age

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Why is it important for seniors to stay fit? “Well you just feel better and when you’re walking around you do it with pride,” said Bill Regas. “When you’re with your friends sometimes you don’t have to show your muscles to show them that you’re alert and healthy.”

Regas works with a personal trainer at Work Out Anytime to stay in shape. May is National Senior Fitness Month.

It’s important for seniors to focus on particular types of exercising. A trainer from the gym says these three things are key:

Cardio vascular health

Strength training

Mobility exercises

Silver Sneakers is a special program for seniors that may allow them to qualify for a free gym membership.

To learn more about how to join Work Out Anytime click here, and click here for more about Silver Sneakers.