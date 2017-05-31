Nashville man added to Tennessee Top 10 Most Wanted List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted for a shooting in Nashville to their Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Kevin Michael Tidwell, 23, is wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide in connection with a shooting on May 27. TBI says Tidwell is also wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident earlier this year in Nashville.

Nashville police said Tidwell got in a fight with Jesus Flores at a convenience store. Police said Flores, 24, was shot and killed a couple blocks away after the fight.

Tidwell has tattoos on his hands, neck, and face, and may be traveling in a light-colored Ford F-150, according to TBI. Agents said he is a documented gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Tidwell’s whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.