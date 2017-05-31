Mountain Tough to begin to meet with wildfire victims

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Mark Nagi/TDOT)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Mountain Tough fund will soon be helping victims of the Sevier County wildfires.

Recovery Team members will be meeting with victims Thursday.

Anyone that needs assistance can apply online and schedule an appointment. Mountain Tough will determine eligibility through the online application. Applicants without internet access can call the Mountain Tough office at 865-436-8112.

Case managers will meet with applicants to figure out options and unmet needs.

The Mountain Tough office is located at 906 East Parkway, Suite 3 in Gatlinburg.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s