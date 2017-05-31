Morristown police looking for armed robbery suspect

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in Maryville early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a man went inside a BP gas station on South Cumberland just after midnight. The suspect acted as if he was buying a drink. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect pulled out a knife and grabbed money.

The man ran out of the store and was last seen going north.

Investigators say the suspect is a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, is around 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information should call Hamblen County Dispatch at 423585-2701 or the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-1833.