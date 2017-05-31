Many to raise money for American Cancer Society at Knox County Relay For Life

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many will be raising money for the American Cancer Society’s at Knox County’s Relay For Life.

Relay For Life was created after Dr. Gordy Klatt decided to run and walk for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington as a way to raise money for ACS. More people joined Klatt as the years went by, making it a national event for the organization.

The event will include a survivors lap, caregivers lap, luminaria and a fight back ceremonies.

The survivors’ lap is a time for attendees to honor cancer survivors. Survivors will take the first lap around the track while others cheer them on. Candles inside white paper bags will be lit around the track for the luminaria ceremony. Each luminaria is decorated and honors those who have lost their lives to the disease and survivors. There will be a moment of silence during the ceremony.

Also, during the charity event, teams will be hosting activities and selling food and more to raise money for the organization. There will be a midnight 5K run/walk at the event as well.

Relay will be held from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at World’s Fair Park on Friday.