Man killed overnight in Knoxville greenway stabbing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on a greenway in the 4th and Gill neighborhood.

The man has been identified by police as Dorian Bluford, 33. Officers said he was from Houston Texas.

Knoxville Police Department said they received a call at around 9:53 p.m. from a man who lived on Leanard Place. The man said he heard a man yelling for help near the greenway which is attached to First Creek Park.

Officers searched the greenway. They located Bluford’s body with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.