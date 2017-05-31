Knoxville robbery suspect arrested in Illinois

Related Coverage FBI offers $20K reward for Knoxville robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was arrested Monday in connection with a 2016 robbery of a South Knoxville cellular phone store.

Mario Lambert,31, was arrested Monday night in Rockford, Illinois. He faces charges for robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

A grand jury believes Lambert and three other people robbed a Cellular Sales at 4501 Chapman Highway on November 22, 2016.

Police said at the time that four suspects tied up employees in the backroom, but were unsuccessful in the robbery. They fled the scene in a vehicle and gave chase, eventually crashing into another vehicle on Rowan Road at Cedar Lane.

The four suspects ran off. Three of them were caught shortly thereafter, but Lambert escaped.

In March, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information that would lead to his arrest.

