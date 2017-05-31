Knoxville middle school student competes in National Spelling Bee

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WATE) – Over 200 children competed in the National Spelling Bee, including a seventh-grade student from Knoxville.

Lydia Pulsinelli, No. 19, attends West Valley Middle School. The 13-year-old hopes to study astrophysics in college.

Pulsinelli was the first-place winner at Knoxville’s spelling bee in March. She correctly spelled the word “polyptoton.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word means “the rhetorical repetition of a word in a different case, inflection, or voice in the same sentence.”

Besides academics, Pulsinelli likes to play on her computer, hang out with friends, and perform in productions at her school and with the Knoxville Children’s Theatre.

The Knoxville teen joined four other students from Tennessee at the spelling bee.

The National Spelling Bee started in 1925. The finals will air on ESPN on Thursday at 8 a.m.

