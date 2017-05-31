Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after police chase

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a stolen car.

The sheriff’s office said deputies noticed a car that was reported stolen from Chattanooga on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they tried to stop the car, but the driver didn’t stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Elm Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the suspect ran away.

Deputies said they are continuing to search for the suspect. No other information is available at this time.