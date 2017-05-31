Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected murderers

(source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two men believed to be responsible for killing a man in a hotel parking lot on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Jack McFall, 57, of Knoxville was found dead in his blue Chrysler minivan parked behind the Red Roof Inn, located at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard. Deputies said McFall’s body was found shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Witness reported hearing shots fired. The sheriff’s office said McFall had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects were driving a light blue/silver convertible Chrysler Sebring with a black soft top at the time of the murder. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s major crimes unit at (865) 215-2243.

