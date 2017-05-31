Ivy League admission, as easy as pizza pie for Tennessee teen

The Associated Press Published:
Yale University (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teen’s love for pizza has delivered acceptance at Yale University to her door.

The Tennessean reports Ravenwood High School graduate Carolina Williams was accepted to the Ivy League school in March, with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short-essay prompt to write about something she loves to do: order pizza from Papa John’s.

Williams says her answer was the first thing that came to mind. She also ranked in the top 10 of her graduating class and participated in multiple extracurricular activities.

She’ll be the first in her family to go to college — but will not attend Yale. She will pursue business at Auburn University, saying she felt it was a better fit and liked the scholarships.

