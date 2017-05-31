Hockey fever catching in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If it wasn’t already here, the hype around the Nashville Predators has officially reached East Tennessee.

The Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game of the finals. They play game two Wednesday night.

“They’re the closest thing to hometown team and we’re already starting to see a lot more kids come out here who are really energized by the Stanley Cup final run,” said hockey coach Craig Bates.

The Ice Chalet in Knoxville offers hockey games and classes kids who want to learn to skate on Tuesday evenings. They also offer classes on Sunday evenings for adults with pick-up hockey on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

“You get a lot of kids that maybe had their parents play or had other people play, but we have so many kids now who are so excited about how the Preds have really put Tennessee on the map hockey-wise and we have a lot of kids that are wearing Mike Fisher jerseys or wearing Pekka Rinne jerseys or wearing Filip Forsberg jerseys,” said Bates.

More: Details on classes