Federal authorities investigate after Vanderbilt University receives threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Federal authorities are investing after a threat was sent to fax machines across the country Tuesday morning, including at Vanderbilt University.

According to a press release, five or six locations at Vanderbilt reported receiving the threat to campus police.

The threat has been deemed not credible, and federal authorities are working to determine the origin.

Authorities said similar threats began appearing over Memorial Day weekend in several other states, including one near The Factory on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vanderbilt police at 615-322-2745.