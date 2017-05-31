East Tennessee group puts baby birds back in nest after storms

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

MARYVILLE (WATE) – As cleanup continues across East Tennessee after last weekend’s storms, a local group is helping put birds back where they belong.

Volunteers with Upstate Birds of Prey were out Wednesday afternoon in Maryville helping get some baby red tail hawks get back in their nests. They had been knocked out of a tree during the storm.

The group says re-nesting is essential to the birds’ survival.

Previous story: Upstate Birds of Prey asks for help after East Tennessee storms

“We re-nest anytime the parents are still around, you know, doing a good job, still wanting to take care of them. And we put them back. In this case, we had to build the nest, but the still looking for them still today,” said Natalie Mong with Upstate Birds of Prey.

The group says the birds should be old enough to leave the nest soon.

 

