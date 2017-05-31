Duo wanted in connection to Sevier County storage unit burglaries

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed the couple has information about recent storage unit burglaries in the Walden’s Creek/Goose Gap area. They were driving a Grey Dodge Durango with a dent on the left side of the bag gate. The tag on the vehicle may not be a Tennessee tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Detective Johnny Bohanan at (865) 774- 3937. Callers may remain anonymous.

PHOTOS: Man and woman wanted in Sevier County

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s