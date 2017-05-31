Duo wanted in connection to Sevier County storage unit burglaries

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman.
The sheriff’s office said it is believed the couple has information about recent storage unit burglaries in the Walden’s Creek/Goose Gap area. They were driving a Grey Dodge Durango with a dent on the left side of the bag gate. The tag on the vehicle may not be a Tennessee tag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Detective Johnny Bohanan at (865) 774- 3937. Callers may remain anonymous.
