KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews controlled a fire in South Knoxville early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Maryville Pike near Chapman Highway and Martin Mill around 5:30 a.m. Crews found flames coming from the front entrance and the rear balcony of the two-story building.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

