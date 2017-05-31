Country music fans to attend CMA Fest; Central High choir to perform

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Country Music Association’s Music Festival will be held in Nashville in June.

The event will feature some of country music’s biggest acts including Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Chris Young and more.

A choir from Knoxville’s Central High School will be singing the national anthem on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

There will be free entertainment for fans who can’t get into the concerts, such as vendors at The Buckle, games, giveaways and more.

The festival runs from June 8 to June 11. For more information on tickets and to see a full line-up, visit CMA Music Festival’s website.