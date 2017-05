GREENEVILLE (WATE) – Children can learn about life on the farm at a week-long summer camp.

Rural Resources’ Holly Creek Farm in Greeneville is hosting week-long camps from June 5 to July 28.

There are camps for a variety of ages, 4-year-olds to sixth-grade students.

Children will learn about animals, gardening and more. Registration starts at $85.

