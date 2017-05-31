Chattanooga waitress accidentally drops cocaine into officer’s drink

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – A waitress in Chattanooga was fired and faces charges after serving a police officer.

Investigators say the Jekievea Yearby accidentally dropped a bag of cocaine into the officer’s water when taking his order at a Steak and Shake.

Yearby told the officer that the cocaine did belong to her and that it must’ve fallen from her waitress book into his drink, according to the report.

The restaurant’s manager said he reviewed the video and says it does appear to be an accident.

Yearby faces many charges including assault and drug possession.