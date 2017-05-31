1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Morgan County business parking lot

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

OLIVER SPRINGS (WATE) – A man was rushed to the hospital and another taken into custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Morgan County business.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the shooting began as a domestic incident in the parking lot of Global Metals and Recycling, 7024 Knoxville Highway.

The man who was shot was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar helicopter. No other information has been released.

