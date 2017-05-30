Tennessee men charged with fishing over the legal limit

ERIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two Tennessee men face several charges after they were found in possession of fish well beyond the legal limit.

The Leaf Chronicle reports authorities responding to a trespassing report arrested 35-year-old Mark Steven Jones and 28-year-old Robert Earl Wilridge on Saturday. The two were found with 35 smallmouth bass, three largemouth bass, two red-eye bass and two channel catfish in a cooler in their canoe.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Officer Nick Luper says the statewide limit for black bass is five per person. He said the amount of fish caught and kept along the 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of creek can have “devastating impacts.”

The reporting landowner told sheriff’s deputies the two mooned him and tipped over a portable toilet when confronted.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.