Teen says Greyhound bus driver left him stranded in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An Atlanta teenager on a Greyhound bus bound for Kentucky didn’t reach his destination on time.

Kamal Shaw said his bus stopped in Knoxville at 5 a.m. and was set to leave for Lexington, Kentucky, but his bus driver refused to let him board the bus for the rest of his trip back to school.

“He asked me, ‘is this your first station,’ and I said ‘no, I’ve been riding since Atlanta,’ but he still didn’t care,” said Kamal Shaw. “He said I don’t know you, get out of my face, because you don’t have an ID.”

The 17-year-old didn’t have an id card with him because he accidentally left it at his mother’s house. His mother, Amirah Shaw, said she called Greyhound to ask if he would be okay without the identification and was told that all her son would need was a password, which she received when she bought his ticket.

“They attempted to say he looked too young,” said Amirah Shaw. “I advised them he boarded earlier in the year with no problem and that Atlanta made the determination that he wasn’t too young.”

After his mother made several phone calls to Greyhound, she was able to switch the ticket to a later departure. Finally, he was given a new ticket to Lexington, Kentucky for $58 after waiting seven hours for the ride.

“Everybody else that I met here was nice to me. They were like ‘how could he do that.’ ‘how could he not let you get on when you’ve been riding this long and just leave you in a state that’ s not your state,'” said Kamal Shaw.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Greyhound’s Corporate Office to ask why Kamal wasn’t allowed on the bus. A spokesperson issued a statement saying:

“Because we have certain restrictions with regard to unaccompanied minors traveling, the driver wanted to ensure the customer was old enough to travel alone and they were not transporting an underage customer without parental consent. However, the driver could not verify the customer’s age and therefore did not let the customer board. Greyhound management has been in contact with the mother and has apologized for her son’s experience.”