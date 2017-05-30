Tad Cummins pleads not guilty in kidnapping case

Related Coverage Tad Cummins indicted on 2 charges by federal grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins, a man accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student in Middle Tennessee and traveling across state lines, has pleaded not guilty.

In court documents signed on May 26, Cummins pleaded not guilty. He also signed a waiver stating he does not need to appear at his arraignment.

Cummins was arrested in California in April. He was booked into a jail in Kentucky on May 8.

The former teacher was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month for transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.

