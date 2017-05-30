Off-duty deputy saves 4-year-old from drowning in Panama City Beach

Related Coverage How to prevent your child from drowning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A good Samaritan and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy are being credited with saving a 4-year-old girl from drowning on her birthday.

Cpl. Jeff Haire with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was at a park with his family Sunday afternoon when he noticed a man carrying a young girl out of a pool and calling for help.

Haire ran over and learned the man had pulled the little girl from the bottom of the pool. He believed she was underwater for a few minutes.

There was no pulse on the girl when Haire checked, so he started to perform CPR with help from lifeguards.

Haire finally felt a faint pulse shortly before the little girl began to cry. He then picked her up and ran her to emergency medical personnel.

The girl’s distraught family members met Haire and identified the child as Davieonna Howard. The family said they were at the pool to celebrate the girl’s fourth birthday.

Davieonna was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in good condition.

