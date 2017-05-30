Middle Tenn. man accused of assaulting movie theater employee, officer over popcorn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested at a movie theater in Clarksville after he reportedly assaulted an employee when they refused to refill his popcorn.

According to a release from Clarksville police, Paul West was mad that the theater’s concession stand was closed after he had taken an empty popcorn bucket from a trash can and demanded it to be refilled.

West then reportedly threw the bucket at an employee who refused to refill it with fresh popcorn. West then knocked over a display and ran off into a theater.

When officers arrived they found West inside one of the theaters. He then allegedly assaulted the officer by throwing a trashcan at her and punching her several times in the face.

The officer, Jennifer Renken, then took West to the ground and restrained him. West continued to punch at Renken and reportedly tried to bite her.

When more officers arrived West was taken into custody.

He has been charged with assault, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, and resisting bond. He remains jailed.