Man shot in Nashville intersection after chasing carjacker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in Nashville Monday afternoon after his car was stolen.

The victim left his mid-80s black Corvette running while he ran into a store on D.B. Todd Boulevard.

When he left the store, he saw a man get into his car and drive away, according to the report.

Police say the victim got into another car and followed it to the area of Interstate 65 and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

When the victim approached the suspect at a red light, the man pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for injuries to his femoral artery.

The suspect was last seen driving the car on Rosa Parks and turning onto Jefferson Street.

Further details have yet to be released.