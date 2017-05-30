Man dies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after fall from waterfall

Ramsey Cascades (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Park rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a man has died after falling from the top of the Ramsey Cascades waterfall.

The man’s identity has not been released. Park rangers said the 37-year-old fell around 80 feet from the falls on Sunday afternoon.

Park rangers said the man was hiking alone. Witnesses saw him climb across the top of the waterfall before he fell.

The park said the man was dead by the time park rangers arrived at the scene. The man’s body was recovered Monday.

The 4-mile hike to Ramsey Cascades begins from the Ramsey Cascades Trailhead located in the Greenbrier area of the park.

